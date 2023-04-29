Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

There was a time when Deshaun Watson was considered to be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Following his off-the-field issues and ultimate 11-game suspension in 2022, the Cleveland Browns QB’s football reputation has taken a negative hit. Watson recently fired back at critics who say he’s no longer an elite QB, per Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

“You can’t define my career off of six games,” Watson said. “That’s how it be when kind of things don’t go your way and you know people have their own opinions. But like I said, I’m gonna keep a smile on my face. I’m gonna keep showing love, and none of that stuff is gonna break me, man. I am who I am and people know who I am.”

Deshaun Watson played in six games after returning from his suspension in 2022. Prior to those six games, he had not played in an NFL regular season affair since 2020. Watson, a three-time Pro Bowler, was fantastic during that 2020 campaign. He led the league in passing yards with a mark of 4,823 while playing for the Houston Texans. Watson added 33 passing TDs.

After missing all of 2021 and a good portion of 2022, he finally made his debut for the Browns. During the course of the aforementioned six games played for Cleveland, Watson recorded 1,102 passing yards and seven touchdowns through the air. He was picked off five times as well.

The majority of people around the NFL likely still believe in Deshaun Watson’s high-ceiling as a QB. At just 27-years old, there’s certainly plenty of gas left in the tank.

Watson and the Browns will have a lot to prove in 2023 though. Their underwhelming 2022 campaign is understandable given how much time Watson missed. If improvement isn’t shown during the upcoming season, changes will likely come to Cleveland.