Cleveland Browns’ quarterback Deshaun Watson is prepared to start the 2023 season as QB1 for the team. Cleveland acquired him ahead of the 2022 campaign, but he was forced to miss a significant portion of the year due to suspension. Watson recently praised head coach Kevin Stefanski and said the Browns’ offense will be able to be more aggressive this season, per Barstool Cleveland.

In a new interview, Deshaun Watson talks about 1st yr in Cle. Says Stefanski is one of the best play callers in the league and that they will be able to be more aggressive this year. pic.twitter.com/LCprw5wEuD — Barstool Cleveland (@BS_Cleveland) February 25, 2023

Watson said Stefanski is one of the best play callers in the NFL. Although Cleveland endured their share of struggles in 2023, the future is bright with Deshaun Watson leading the charge. The QB believes the Browns can turn things around moving forward.

Deshaun Watson ultimately finished 2022 with over 1,100 passing yards and seven passing touchdowns. He was also picked off five times. He didn’t perform at the highest level, but he also only played in six games. Browns fans can expect him to perform better in a normal season next year.

Kevin Stefanski faced questions about his job at times in 2022. However, the Browns are seemingly confident in their head coach. Although, the 2023 season will be an extremely important one for Cleveland. They will come into the season with high expectations as Watson takes over starting duties to open the year. Stefanski will need to find success in 2023.

The Browns don’t necessarily need to win the Super Bowl, even though that is the ultimate goal, but making the playoffs at the very least will be crucial.

Deshaun Watson and the Browns will be an interesting team to follow throughout the 2023 campaign.