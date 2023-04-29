The Cleveland Browns gave quarterback Deshaun Watson another weapon to work with this offseason. They acquired wide receiver Elijah Moore from the New York Jets, ending a contentious relationship between Moore and New York.

Watson opened up a bit more about his new receiver after a surprise appearance in a Twitter Spaces session with Offseason Chopz. And he dropped an interesting nugget in the process.

“A lot of people think that it starts on that field, but it’s really that chemistry outside the field,” Watson said. “As a quarterback, you’ve got to know how everyone reacts in certain situations.”

“And, you know, with me having a guy come from, you know, you call it how it is, a toxic situation from New York, I’ve got to make sure that mentally he’s straight, he’s motivated,” the Browns quarterback continued.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Jets and Moore certainly had a difficult relationship. In October, Moore requested a trade out of New York amid frustrations with his role on offense.

Things got worse from there. Moore and now-ex-Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur got into a heated argument at practice a few hours before the trade request went public. The Jets sent Moore home and did not honor the request during the season.

Moore did play better during the second half of the season. However, he still didn’t have the best numbers. In 2022, Moore caught just 37 passes for 446 yards and one touchdown.

With the Browns, Moore has a chance to start fresh and play a bigger role. Things clearly didn’t work out in New York, and a change of scenery was best for all involved.