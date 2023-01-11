It doesn’t appear Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be able to shake his legal woes anytime soon.

On Tuesday, a Texas judge ordered the former Houston Texan to sit in for a deposition on the latest lawsuit filed against him last fall, according to 92.3 The Fan radio station in Cleveland.

The judge told Deshaun Watson he has 90 days to be deposed, via a video conference.

In response to the lawsuit, Rusty Hardin, Watson’s attorney, says the QB denies the allegations, sought relief in the form of court costs and expenses and requested a jury trial in the civil case.

The lawsuit accuses Watson of pressuring a massage therapist into performing sexual acts on him in December 2020 at a Houston-area hotel.

In all, 25 total suits have been filed against Cleveland’s quarterback, all accusing him of some form of sexual misconduct. 23 of them have been settled and two of them remain active. On top of this one Watson has been ordered to be present for a deposition, the other one is expected to go on trial this spring.

Watson was suspended by the NFL for the first 11 games of this season, and fined $5 million for the allegations against him. After the Browns lost the season finale to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Watson said he just wants to control what he can.

“I’m approaching it every day just with a smile on my face and just being able to let my attorneys and my lawyers deal with that situation,” he said. “I gotta focus on moving forward with my career and my life and just let my attorneys handle that situation.”

As long as there are lawsuits pending, moving forward with his life and career will be hard to do.