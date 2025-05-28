The Cleveland Browns are taking up a majority of the conversations after the 2025 NFL Draft. Why? The Browns not only selected Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado in the fifth round, but they drafted Dillon Gabriel ahead of Sanders in the third round.

After trading for Kenny Pickett in the offseason, the Browns now have four quarterbacks to choose from if you add Joe Flacco. Because the Browns drafted two quarterbacks, and the most popular name in the draft, many are speculating on what Cleveland will do with the quarterback room ahead of the start of the season. Deshawn Watson will not play this season.

NFL insider Jeremy Fowler discussed his thoughts on the Browns' QB future on the ESPN Cleveland radio station.

“They (Browns) look at quarterbacks like currency,” Fowler said. “If someone goes down in training camp, they have someone they can trade. Maybe it's Pickett, maybe it's one of the rookies. But I can see that maneuvering. I have a hard time thinking they keep four on the roster.”

Trading one of the quarterbacks would be a smart move on the Browns' side. It does not make sense to keep this many. It's understandable, knowing the Browns have still yet to find a franchise quarterback, but that won't be determined this season unless you see Sanders play extraordinarily.

Trading Gabriel just seems like the logical move. The Browns probably drafted Gabriel, not knowing Sanders would still be available later on. Because he was, the Browns decided to pull the trigger and draft the former Colorado QB. Sanders has all the intangibles to be a great player. Moving on from Gabriel could get you a draft pick, rather than stashing him away on the practice squad.

Unless Flacco gets cut, he will likely be the backup with his experience.

The Browns have plenty of options. We will see how training camp pans out on if Cleveland will send any of these quarterbacks to another squad.