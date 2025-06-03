By drafting Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns' 2025 offseason easily became one of the most discussed topics in the league. But with the upcoming season shaping up to be a rebuild year, the Browns have more than one potential hidden gem on their roster.

By definition, Sanders is not a hidden gem by any means. Since he followed his father to Colorado, the outspoken quarterback has been one of the sport's biggest and most controversial stars. However, by entering the league as a fifth-round pick, he begins his career as the fifth quarterback on the depth chart instead of the locked-in starter many predicted he would be. Still, many see Sanders as an anomaly rather than a diamond in the rough.

Instead, the Browns have numerous other overlooked stars on their roster. After concluding an impressive seven-man draft class, Cleveland made several notable undrafted free agent signings. The incoming class includes former college football stars Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, Donovan McMillon and LaMareon Jones, among others.

With the circumstances surrounding the Browns' offseason, little will emerge from their camp aside from the riveting quarterback competition. Yet, given the state of the franchise, a few other overlooked studs are bound to emerge. It might take a few weeks, but Cleveland's roster is in its most vulnerable state since Kevin Stefanski took over in 2020.

OG Zak Zinter

When Zak Zinter initially entered the league, he was anything but a hidden gem. The Browns drafted Zinter in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft after a stellar college career at Michigan, where he was a unanimous All-American in 2023 and a two-time first-team All-Big 10 guard. Zinter likely would have been a first-round prospect if he had not suffered a gruesome leg injury in the final regular season game of his career.

However, Zinter's aforementioned leg injury visibly affected his rookie season, in which he played a limited role behind veterans Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller. Zinter appeared in all 17 games but played just 19 percent of the total offensive snaps in 2024, receiving a putrid 43.9 player grade from Pro Football Focus. The Browns practically gave up on him in Week 6, after which he played just three more offensive snaps the rest of the year.

Zinter's rookie season was undoubtedly a bust, but his potential is still sky high. Few count his injury-affected rookie year against him, given how grim the broken leg was. Zinter broke his tibia and fibula against Ohio State, making it a near miracle that he recovered in time to play in Week 1 just 10 months later.

The unforgiving and short memories of sports fans caused many to forget about Zinter, but at his peak, he is still capable of blocking at an elite level. Zinter allowed zero sacks as a senior at Michigan while posting a superb 75.8 run blocking grade from PFF.

Perhaps even more valuable than his quickness and strength is his leadership on the field. Zinter was unquestionably one of the most important members of Michigan's 2024 National Championship-winning team, making his injury one of the most emotional moments of the year. Right after he went down, Blake Corum dedicated his 22-yard touchdown to Zinter by flashing the lineman's number, 65, with his hands into the camera.

Seeing Blake Corum score a touchdown in The Game right after Zak Zinter went out with a serious leg injury: All. The. Feels. pic.twitter.com/bkoZrwmW1I — Swanky Wolverine (@swankywolverine) November 28, 2023 Expand Tweet

Bitonio and Teller have held down the guard spots for years, but both have recently struggled with injuries and age. As Bitonio prepares for his age-34 season, Teller will turn 31 in November. The age range for offensive linemen varies significantly, but most tend to decline after their 30th birthday.

LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold

It is not often that 100-tackle linebackers are found in the undrafted market, but the Browns acquired one by signing Easton Mascarenas-Arnold. After two years at Oregon State and one with USC, Mascarenas-Arnold forwent his final year of eligibility and entered the 2024 NFL Draft. He did not hear his name called, but wound up in Cleveland with a fair chance of making the final roster.

After posting 106 tackles with Oregon State in 2022, Mascarenas-Arnold maintained his production with USC, notching a team-high 95 stops in 2023. He added five tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, two pass breakups, two interceptions and one fumble recovery to put a bow on his amateur career.

USC's season did not go as planned, but Mascarenas-Arnold's athleticism and pursuit were of the only successes the Trojans' defense had on the year. Due to disappointing seasons from Eric Gentry, Mason Cobb and Akili Arnold, Mascarenas-Arnold was the team's only defender to consistently show up all season.

Under Stefanski and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, Cleveland's linebacking corps has been steadily consistent. The Browns added more depth in the 2025 NFL Draft by taking Carson Schwesigner in the third round. Schwesinger joined the team's loaded position group led by veterans Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Jordan Hicks, Jerome Baker, Devin Bush and Mohamoud Diabate.

Mascarenas-Arnold might find it difficult to fight his way into the lineup, but he is arguably in lockstep with Bush and Baker for the backup roles. Though undrafted, the Browns quickly added him to their offseason roster once the draft concluded, showing their interest in him as a rookie prospect. Mascarenas-Arnold will begin his career as a special teamer, but he is just an injury or two away from potentially forcing his way into the rotation.

S Donovan McMillon

Donovan McMillon did not have the best start to his career at Florida, but thrived with Pittsburgh after transferring. With the Panthers, McMillon ended his college tenure with consecutive 100-tackle seasons, including a career-high 115 in 2024.

As one of the elite tacklers in the FBS, McMillon finished third in the ACC in tackles in 2024. That number also ranked third among all safeties in the country, trailing Mississippi State's Isaac Smith and Utah State's Jordan Vincent. McMillon is not the most physically gifted player, but his pursuit and aggression rivaled any player in the country.

His tackle numbers were elite, but scouts did not like McMillon's lack of speed and deficiencies in coverage. However, McMillon also notched eight pass breakups in 2024, tied for the fifth-most in the ACC. His speed was an issue in Pittsburgh's secondary, though the Panthers were often able to mask it.

The Browns return Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman in 2025, giving them a solid one-two punch at safety. McMillon does not have the diversity to play both positions, forcing him to compete with veteran Damontae Kazee for the backup strong safety job. Kazee has a similar skill set as a tackler, but is approaching his age-32 season with his best years behind him. With a strong offseason, McMillon could realistically pass him over.

Defense is not the issue the Browns need to focus on in the 2025 offseason, but their strong incoming rookie class only adds to the excitement on that side of the ball. McMillon is not a player anybody had high hopes for, but he could quickly make a name for himself if given the opportunity. He certainly has the work ethic to make it happen.