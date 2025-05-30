As the Cleveland Browns and their starting quarterback battle is among one of the more interesting situations in the NFL, it's due to the abundance of players such as veterans Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and rookies Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel. While the viral attention is on Browns rookies Sanders and Gabriel, reporter Mary Kay Cabot points out that the schedule could answer who will start under center in Week 1.

Looking at the first six games for Cleveland, it consists of three divisional games and the top three teams in the NFC North, which is no doubt a rough start. Kay Cabot would argue that it “shouts” to her that a veteran quarterback would start, which would eliminate the options to Flacco and Pickett.

“I think actually when I look at the first part of the Browns schedule, it’s a grueling schedule,” Kay Cabot said to Rich Eisen Show guest host Suzy Shuster. “They start with two AFC North foes, and then they move into this space where they have five out of six on the road beginning in Week Four. That shouts to me, veteran quarterback. So I actually think it might come down to Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco. The Browns see something special in Kenny Pickett, maybe they’ll catch lightning in a bottle and he can be their version of Sam Darnold or someone like that.”

The Browns' quarterback competition appears to be wide open

As Flacco could be seen as the mentor to the Browns' other quarterbacks, it's only due to the age and experience difference between the rookies and even Pickett. While it remains to be seen who starts under center in Week 1, the quarterback competition at the moment is wide open, according to a report from Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

“The more digging I do into the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation, the more I think this thing is wide open,” Breer wrote. “Kevin Stefanski basically said as much during rookie minicamp. The likelihood is, when Cleveland gets to OTAs, that Joe Flacco will get the first snap. But even that, Stefanski added, isn’t all that relevant. After some thought on this, I’d believe him.”

At any rate, Cleveland is looking to improve after finishing last season with a 3-14 record, which put them last in the AFC North. The Browns will open the upcoming season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Sept. 7.