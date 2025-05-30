The Cleveland Browns are in the building for OTAs, and everybody is keeping their eye on the current quarterback situation. With four quarterbacks looking to have the chance to be the starting quarterback when the season starts, what they do now can go a long way toward determining what happens in September.

Shedeur Sanders has been on the radar with him being the biggest talk of the draft, but the latest update about the rookie doesn't sound like good news to start off.

“The Browns are also very, very excited about Dillon Gabriel, their third-round pick,” Mary Kay Cabot said on the Rich Eisen Show. “And then the way it played out yesterday, is the way that I thought it would, is that Shedeur right now is the fourth team quarterback. He did not take any team reps yesterday.

“Sometimes there’s misinformation that comes out of an OTA like that, but he just did not take any team reps. Not just that he wasn’t the second guy or the first guy, he didn’t take any 11’s on 11’s yesterday. So he did a really nice job in his 7-on-7s, a great job, but they’re making him come up the learning curve and earn his way.”

Though it looks like Sanders is playing well in whatever capacity he's in, he hasn't gotten to the stage where he's getting reps in 11-on-11s.

What will the Browns do with their quarterback situation?

With the Browns having four quarterbacks fighting for the same position, there's a chance some moves could be made. A move could simply be trading one of those players, which ESPN's Jeremy Fowler thinks is a possibility.

“They (Browns) look at quarterbacks like currency,” Fowler said. “If someone goes down in training camp, they have someone they can trade. Maybe it's Pickett, maybe it's one of the rookies. But I can see that maneuvering. I have a hard time thinking they keep four on the roster.”

As of now, it looks like Joe Flacco is in the lead to win the starting job, and he got first-team reps. From there, Kenny Pickett should be considered the backup. Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are the rookies on the team, and it seems as if Gabriel is getting more reps at this point.

It's still quite early in the process, and a lot of things can change before the season.