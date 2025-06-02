Jedrick Wills' days were numbered with the Cleveland Browns when he made a business decision. But some observers felt he could make a comeback with another organization. However, the Browns’ former first-round offensive lineman made a big decision about the 2025 NFL campaign, according to a post on X by Jordan Schultz.

Sources: Free agent OT Jedrick Wills, who dealt with a lingering knee injury last season, is planning to sit out most — or possibly all — of the upcoming season to fully recover and get back to 100%.

Wills, the former #Browns’ top 10 pick, has drawn interest from multiple teams and is still just 26 years old — but he believes taking this time off is the best move for the long-term future of his career.

Browns OL Jedrick Wills could return in 2026

Things didn’t seem to click for Wills during his time in Cleveland. Selected in the 2020 NFL Draft as the No. 10 overall pick, the Browns moved Wills, a right tackle in college, to the left side. He started 15 games as a rookie, and added 30 more starts over the next two seasons.

However, he managed only 12 starts combined in 2023 and 2024.

Wills said his much-publicized decision not to play in a game last November was related to an injury, according to brownszone.com.

“I had a lot of fluid that I had to get drained,” Wills said. “ I had some swelling, (and) I had some damage to my cartilage. (Also,) I have a bone bruise that I’ve been dealing with since last year. My knee was really swollen and I couldn’t really bend it. I wasn’t ready for game time, so I didn’t end up playing.

“It didn’t feel good. You wouldn’t want to go out there and put forth 70 percent of your effort while you’re injured. And then you have somebody else who can go out there and give 100 percent. I don’t want to be out there the whole time thinking about my knee. I got to focus on my assignment. In the past with my ankles, I played and I didn’t play as good, so why would I do the same thing risking a worse knee injury?”

Despite his less than stellar play, Wells’ potential and former high draft status have kept him relevant. Linemen hungry NFL teams have made inquiries, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Wills has received interest from multiple teams this offseason, according to Schultz,” Mike McDaniel wrote. “But Wills appears ready to take some time to get his body right. He could perhaps join a contender that needs an offensive tackle late in 2025, if he's healthy. But Wills will take some time to heal before determining next steps.”