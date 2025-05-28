The Cleveland Browns have a quarterback camp battle on their hands, with four different players fighting for the starting job. On Wednesday, the team had Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel all compete in the same drills, while Deshaun Watson nurses his Achilles injury. But the former Colorado Buffaloes star seemed to have the upper edge over his teammates.

Reports indicate that Shedeur Sanders went seven for nine while throwing three touchdowns during his turn in the quarterback shootout. Although he had fewer attempts than each of his teammates, the 23-year-old quarterback managed to own a higher completion percentage (77.7%) and had the most touchdowns on the day.

For comparison's sake, Gabriel was the only other quarterback to record more than one touchdown, but was also the only player who threw an interception. Flacco looked solid enough, but threw just one score, while Pickett had the lowest completion percentage and was the only quarterback not to throw a touchdown.

Browns practice is in the books. Here's how all 4 QBs stacked up with their throwing reps in team drills

It's still early in the process, but so far, Shedeur Sanders has seemingly impressed the Browns. Despite being a fifth-round pick, Sanders has looked solid through minicamp. So much so, Cleveland could look to giving him the starting nod at some point in the regular season.

But it's an open competition for a reason. The Browns largely struggled in 2024 due to the issues at quarterback. When healthy, Watson didn't look all that great, and things didn't improve when Jameis Winston stepped in either. Although many believe that Flacoo, or even Pickett, could win the starting job to begin the season, Shedeur Sanders has a real chance at playing some games in 2025-26.

The common belief before the 2025 NFL Draft was that Sanders would be picked within the first two rounds. However, rumors suggest he didn't interview well during the draft process, as teams began noticing potential flaws in his game. However, Shedeur Sanders was a star-caliber quarterback at Colorado. He finished his final season with the Buffaloes with 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns through the air while owning an impressive 74.0% completion percentage.