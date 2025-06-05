With four quarterbacks seemingly on even ground — Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders — the Cleveland Browns' offseason battle is one of the tightest in the league. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees confirmed as much during the team's OTAs.

Ahead of his first year with the team, Rees believes any of the four signal-callers could win the job by Week 1, he told the media after Cleveland's fifth day of OTAs. The offensive coordinator, a former quarterback himself, said each of the Browns' passers will “push one another” all offseason until one emerges in the fall.

“You can see them all winning the job, I think, right?” Rees said. “In terms of competition, we're so early in the process. We're so early in evaluating that. I think, you know, we have a good group of guys that continue to push one another, and by the time September rolls around, we'll be ready to go.”

LIVE: OC Tommy Rees speaks to the media https://t.co/8n7kxoNpJT — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 4, 2025

Flacco, 40, has the most experience of the group. However, despite winning the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award with the Browns in 2023, he looked significantly diminished in his eight appearances with the Indianapolis Colts in 2024. Many still believe Flacco is the early frontrunner to start Week 1 due to his experience, but Rees did not confirm or deny those rumors.

While Pickett also has starting experience, the most compelling competition is between the rookies, Gabriel and Sanders. Both quarterbacks joined the team under unique circumstances, with various opinions forming early on.

Sanders appeared to perform better in rookie minicamp, but Gabriel now seems to have the leg up in OTAs. Sanders reportedly did not receive any first-team reps early in OTAs, with the Hawaiian playing better in seven-on-seven and 11-on-11 sets.

Day 2 of open Browns OTAs are in the books. Here are the QB stats from all 7v7 and 11v11 team drills. pic.twitter.com/XNFoWM7ODu — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 4, 2025

If the Browns' recent history is any indication, all four quarterbacks will see the field in 2025. But with their luck, they can only hope that one of them will be the team's permanent answer under center moving forward.