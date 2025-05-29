The Cleveland Browns have one of the most confusing quarterback situations in the NFL. Cleveland is set to have a training camp battle between four quarterbacks this summer. One Browns quarterback believes his postseason experience will pay dividends during his tenure in Cleveland.

Browns QB Kenny Pickett dropped an interesting quote in a recent interview. Pickett believes the Super Bowl experience he received in Philadelphia will help him in Cleveland.

“I'm extremely grateful for my time in Philly,” Pickett said on Wednesday, via the Browns' official transcript. “I think I was just shown how it's supposed to be done, really, from the top down. So when you get a chance to see what it's supposed to look like and how it should look on a day-to-day basis, not just on Sundays. You know, I think it'll pay dividends for me in the future.”

Pickett was a backup quarterback with the Eagles in 2024 during the impressive victory in Super Bowl 59.

The Browns may not be headed to the playoffs in 2025, but Pickett's experience can still serve him well during the regular season.

Kenny Pickett downplays Browns quarterback battle

In the same interview, Pickett downplayed the drama of Cleveland's quarterback battle.

Naturally, fans are extremely interested in who comes out on top. But Pickett claims there is no animosity in the quarterback room itself.

“I think it's the outside world makes it up a lot bigger than it is,” Pickett said. “When you're day to day and you're in meetings with these guys, you're out of practice, you spend so much time together. Of course we're all competing, but you become friends with everybody. You know, we're helping each other. There's open dialogue in the quarterback room to help each other grow. So I think it's a great media headline, but when you get in the building, in a quarterback room, and at least all the ones that I've been in, you really become friends with these guys and we're just pushing each other.”

Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders made similar comments last week.

“Everybody’s cool in the room,” Sanders told Kay Adams. “Outside the room, people try to pit us against each other, but, inside the room, we know we’re one.”

Realistically, no NFL quarterback is going to admit to animosity within their own position group. That said, it is still possible that Cleveland's quarterbacks do have camaraderie with one another.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top of Cleveland's quarterback battle during training camp and the regular season.