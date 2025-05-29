Head coach Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns made more noise this offseason, and it's not about Shedeur Sanders. This time, it's about Myles Garrett.

The Browns completed two days of their OTAs as they prepare for the upcoming 2025 NFL season. However, Garrett and several players were absent from the sessions, prompting questions about their current activity.

This had Stefanski explain what was going on with Garrett and the other players after the second day ended, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. According to him, the OTAs are voluntary as it doesn't require every player to be present.

“It’s really important to remember that this is a voluntary program and anybody who’s here, we’re excited about that,” he said after practice. “We’re not reporting who’s here on what day. So, there are guys that will be in and out of the program and that is totally their prerogative. But the guys that are here will just continue to work.”

What's next for Myles Garrett, Browns

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates his sack against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field.
Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
That's good news for Myles Garrett and the absent players. They don't have to worry about getting in trouble with Kevin Stefanski and the Browns organization.

In the meantime, Garrett will spend the rest of his offseason gearing up for 2025 while maximizing the new contract he signed with the franchise.

Garrett has represented the Browns since the team drafted him with the first pick of the 2017 NFL Draft. He cemented himself as one of the best defenders in the league, leading Cleveland to two playoff appearances after eight seasons.

Garrett won Defensive Player of the Year in 2023, made six All-Pro teams and played in six Pro Bowls. The 2024 season saw him play the entire year, finishing the campaign with 47 tackles, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a pass deflection.

Expectations will be low for Garrett and the Browns after finishing 3-14 in 2024. However, Cleveland will look to make noise and replicate the stunning success they had in 2023, something that Garrett will have aspirations to achieve as one of their most important players.