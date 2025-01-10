The Cleveland Browns received some more devastating news about Deshaun Watson, as he's ruptured his Achilles again, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Browns QB Deshaun Watson ruptured his Achilles again, further testing showed, and he had another surgery on Thursday to repair it,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Less than 3 months after the original tear, it happened again. Watson faces a longer road back, and now he could miss all of 2025.”

It was reported earlier in the week that Watson suffered a setback in his recovery, and now it looks like the Browns won't see him on the field for another season.

Deshaun Watson suffers another setback for Browns

Deshaun Watson just suffered a ruptured Achilles this season, and there was a chance that he could have come back at some point during next season. Now since he's ruptured it again, it may be a longer timeline, but there is hope that he can still come back, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Doctors consider the recovery from the latest surgery to repair Deshaun Watson’s torn Achilles to be at least seven months, potentially giving him a chance to return next season,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Browns have some tough decisions to make this offseason, and the first one is who they will select with the No. 2 pick in the draft. Before Watson was injured, he wasn't playing very well for the Browns, and that could make them consider drafting a quarterback. At the same time, Watson is due a lot of money over the next few years, and it almost feels like they're stuck with him unless they plan on eating his dead cap.

The Browns will also need to see how they can improve their team as a whole, and Myles Garrett has let it be known that he wants to see what the future looks like for them.