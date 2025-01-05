Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett is giving a cryptic message about the possibility of signing an extension with the team. Garrett's message is of just a few words.

“There will be something coming,” the Browns defensive end said, per the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Garrett is also refuting a report that he's been in discussions with the franchise about a contract extension. The defensive end said he's not spoken to anyone in the organization about his contract, per Dawgs by Nature.

The defensive star made the comments following yet another bitter defeat for the Browns. Cleveland's season ended with even more misery on Saturday, as the team dropped a 35-10 blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

This season, Garrett has posted 47 combined tackles. The season has not gone the way that Browns players and fans hoped, as Cleveland has just a 3-14 record.

Browns had high expectations this year, and they didn't pan out

Cleveland made the AFC Playoffs in the 2023 campaign, behind the arm of veteran quarterback Joe Flacco. Flacco left after the campaign, but Browns fans thought the team could do that again this year. It just didn't work out that way, as the team got crushed. Cleveland managed only three total wins. The offense in particular looked worthless.

Garrett is one of several Browns players that wasn't satisfied with the final results.

“It's probably a more disappointing season because of what we expected out of ourselves,” Garrett said, per ESPN.

The Browns are now guaranteed a top three NFL Draft pick in the 2025 draft. Cleveland can get the first pick, if the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots both win in Week 18.

Cleveland is already looking toward 2025. The Browns fired two of their offensive coaches, including offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. The squad managed just 258 points all season, which was less than half what the Ravens scored. The Ravens, who won the AFC North, scored a total of 518 points.

Garrett is a star that the Browns clearly need. The defensive end finished the 2023 season as the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year. He's a six-time Pro Bowler and was named First-Team All-Pro three times in his career. Garrett played his college football at Texas A&M, and is a former no. 1 overall NFL Draft pick.

Browns fans must wait at least one more year to see if their team can put together some wins once again.