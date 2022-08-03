Browns star Deshaun Watson’s suspension to be appealed by NFL

The NFL had a chance to appeal the six-game suspension recommended by Judge Sue Robinson for Cleveland Browns star Deshaun Watson. On Wednesday, the league officially moved to do so. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the NFL has filed its appeal in the Watson suspension.

League has filed its appeal in Deshaun Watson suspension, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 3, 2022

The NFL’s move to appeal likely has many people thinking: what do they have planned? Per Aaron Wilson on Twitter, the league is reportedly looking for a “significant punishment” for Deshaun Watson. Wilson says that some league sources are even predicting a year’s suspension for the Browns embattled quarterback.

Now that the NFL has officially filed the appeal, the player’s association has two business days to file a response in writing. Commissioner Roger Goodell will determine who will hear the appeal.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the decision made after this appeal will be “final and binding on all parties.” Judge Robinson seemed to indicate in her report that the league was pushing for a more severe penalty for the Browns star.

If that’s the case, it’s not hard to see the Deshaun Watson suspension being changed to one that keeps him sidelined far longer. As it is, the six games that Judge Robinson recommended would be the harshest penalty ever for a non-violent sexual misconduct case.

The NFL isn’t satisfied, though. With this decision, it’s clear that Goodell and company are looking to put their own stamp on the process.

It will be interesting to see what comes of this process. The Deshaun Watson suspension is far from final.