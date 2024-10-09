The Cleveland Browns have gotten off to a disappointing start to the season, and Deshaun Watson's play has been a big reason for it. So far, Watson has not passed for 200 yards in a game and currently has three touchdowns and two interceptions on the season. There has been noise that Watson should be benched for Jameis Winston, but the starting quarterback hasn't seen any of that.

“I don’t hear it,” Watson said. “I don’t see it, so I’m not on Twitter. I’m not on any social media or things like that. So anytime that stuff comes up, the only time I first hear it is either you guys are bringing it up or somebody else outside [the building], and I just don’t know who it’s coming from.”

Watson believes that the offense has shown signs of getting on track, but it's about finding a way to continuously get better.

“I feel like there’s been opportunities for us to be able to play winning football and hit the open guy,” Watson said. “Maybe there was one or two things that were kind of off track that didn’t capitalize and we didn’t capitalize on that. And then there’s been some times where as a quarterback and misreading some things or second guessing some things, but at the same time I think that’s part of just getting the reps and part of watching film and trying to find ways to get better each and every week.”

Do the the Browns need a change at QB?

Deshaun Watson currently ranks at the bottom when it comes to passer rating at 27th in the league, with Jacoby Brissett, Will Levis, and Bo Nix ranking worse. Despite Watson's play, head coach Kevin Stefanski has not considered benching Watson.

“I know you can take out plays and look at that and there’s obviously plays that Deshaun wants back,” Stefanski said. “There’s calls that I want back. That happens in the course of a game. We just have to do our best from a coaching perspective, from a player’s perspective, to execute what’s out there.”

The Browns are 32nd in yards per game, yards per play, passing net yards per play, sacks per pass play, third down efficiency, and 27th in rushing. The hope is that when Nick Chubb returns, it can improve their run game, which could open up more of their offense. As of now, it looks like Watson and the offense will have to find more ways to have positive plays on the field.