The Cleveland Browns aren't getting the return on investment they hoped for after giving Deshaun Watson the highest guaranteed contract in NFL history. Watson looks like the NFL's worst quarterback this season, and Cleveland looks like one of the league's worst teams. Following an embarrassing 34-13 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 5, two-time MVP Kurt Warner said it's time for the Browns to go in another direction.

“There’s just so many things that I’m seeing that I’m like, ‘What is going on?' I don’t know who he is right now, I don’t know how good he can be as a quarterback. But what I know is this Cleveland Browns team isn’t nearly as bad as they’re playing right now,” Warner said on This is Football with Kevin Clark. “They’ve got a defense that can win, and they’re not going to win with Quarterback play like this. It’s been consistently like this for a long time, we've seen glimpses since he’s been in Cleveland but we haven’t seen a lot of them. It’s been this way for a long time and I don’t know what we’re expecting at this point.

“I just know they’re not going to win football games consistently with this kind of quarterback play. I just think you have to make a move even if it’s to allow him to step back, get away from all the pressure, get away from everything going on in his life over the last couple of years, and see if you can salvage his career.”

After a 1-4 start, pressure is mounting on head coach Kevin Stefanski to make a change at quarterback.

Can the Browns salvage their season with a QB change?

Cleveland has the talent on defense to stay in some games. The Browns, led by Myles Garrett and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, ranked first in the NFL in yards allowed per play (4.6) last season. However, the unit has been unable to overcome an inept offense that has consistently put them in unfavorable positions this season.

The Browns rank dead last in yards per game (239.4) and 30th in points per game (15.8). Watson ranks dead last in QBR (21.0), over six points behind Will Levis in the 31st spot. He ranks 34th out of 37 qualified quarterbacks with a -0.26 EPA per dropback, per nfelo.com.

Injuries have decimated the team's offensive line While Watson resembles nothing close to his old self, Cleveland's struggles are not entirely on him.. Starting tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin suffered season-ending injuries in 2023. Wills re-injured his knee in his first game back this season, a Week 3 loss to the New York Giants. Starting right guard Wyatt Teller was also lost to a knee sprain during the loss. Conklin has yet to make his 2023 debut.