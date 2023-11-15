Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson lobbied to play through injury and postpone surgery, but was unsuccessful.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been ruled out for the rest of the season and will undergo surgery to repair the shoulder of his throwing arm. Watson's been on and off the field for the Browns this season due to injuries, so the decision for surgery surely came with a lengthy discussion. He lobbied to continue playing and possibly prolong surgery till after the season, but doctors and Browns personnel thought it was best to hang up that possibility, per Andrew Siciliano at NFL Network.

“He sought multiple medical opinions, per sources. But doctors were clear: if he got hit again in the same spot, the shoulder could fall apart. Now surgery awaits and his 2023 season is over,” said Tom Pelissero at NFL Network.

Watson hasn't been the same Pro-Bowl quarterback he once was with the Houston Texans, so time away from football in the recovery process could get back to his usual form both mentally and physically. In six games this season he tallied seven touchdowns on 1,115 yards and four interceptions. Despite his talented arm strength, he had trouble finding consistent success in the passing game, and never really got a feel for running behind Cleveland's offensive line.

The Browns have an extremely talented roster so it's normal for a player to want to keep pushing and see how far this team could go, but both Watson and Cleveland's organization chose to put their marbles into the future. It's best for both parties to have a reset, instead of forcing something this season that could be game-changing for years to come.

Watson's response to staying on the field likely comes from wanting to prove himself, and Cleveland's decision comes from one of the highest guaranteed contracts the NFL has ever seen, tied into Watson's success.