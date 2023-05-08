The 2023 NFL Draft concluded last Saturday, but the time for acquiring undrafted rookie players has not. Let’s see how the Cleveland Browns want to use their undrafted free agents. Here we are going to look at the undrafted free agent whom we think will likely make the Browns’ final roster.

Keep in mind that teams begin bidding for undrafted free agents immediately after each draft, and sometimes even during it. Despite not being selected in the seven rounds of the NFL Draft, many quality players still have a good chance of making NFL rosters.

One reason for this is that these players and their agents have the freedom to choose the right situations for them. Typically, they look for teams with positional gaps that they can fill.

Take note that last year’s undrafted free agent class produced some notable players. These included guys such as tight end Armani Rogers of the Washington Commanders, linebacker Jack Sanborn of the Chicago Bears, running back Jaylen Warren of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and kicker Cameron Dicker of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Now the question arises — which undrafted free agents from the 2023 class have the best chances of making it to the Cleveland Browns depth chart?

EDGE Lonnie Phelps Jr.

The Browns had a successful 2023 NFL Draft. This was despite not having picks in the first two rounds. Many draft experts even ranked three of their picks in the top 52, which is impressive. But their quest to strengthen the team didn’t stop there. After the draft, the Browns added Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. and Kansas State pass-rusher Lonnie Phelps Jr. Both were ranked among the top 300 rookies of this class.

Kansas EDGE Lonnie Phelps Jr. has a knack for making splash plays.

Hickman was the higher-ranked prospect, but Phelps seems to have a better chance of making it onto Cleveland’s roster. Remember that the Browns are thin on pass-rushing depth, which makes Phelps a valuable asset. Although they added Isaiah McGuire in the fourth round, Phelps can contribute to the rotation. The 6’2, 244-pound prospect recorded 15.5 sacks in the last two seasons and was even projected to be a possible fifth-round pick by some scouts and analysts. Phelps plays with an attacking demeanor and possesses the ability to flatten and close in on the quarterback. This makes him a force to be reckoned with.

Sure, Phelps is not yet a finished product. Still, he has the potential to become a valuable contributor in a position that Cleveland desperately needs. With his explosive and bendy style of play, he makes it difficult for tackles to keep up with his energy for four quarters. With the right training and development, Phelps has the physical tools to become a key player on Cleveland’s roster.

Again, keep in mind that Phelps is a really talented pass-rusher who played at Mount Healthy High School. That’s where he became known for his quick first step and ability to get beyond his potential blockers. His signature move was the swim move, which he perfected in college. Phelps also had a remarkable final two seasons in high school. That’s when he registered nine sacks in his junior year and 10 as a senior. He even led the Southwest Ohio Conference in both seasons.

Despite his impressive high school record, Phelps had only one college offer from the University of Miami, Ohio. He committed there shortly after his final football season. At Miami of Ohio, Phelps played in 13 games. He finished with 4.5 sacks and 19 tackles. He also blocked a punt and returned another blocked punt for a touchdown.

Phelps entered the transfer portal before his senior year. Kansas then picked him up. He played well in his junior campaign, highlighted by 9.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss. He also made it to the Second Team All-MAC. As for the 2023 NFL Draft, word on the street is that Browns GM Andrew Berry wanted Phelps. However, Berry received an opportunity to gain another draft pick in 2024. So, we believe that the Browns agreed upon a hefty undrafted free-agent contract rather than cost them a valuable future draft pick.

Don’t forget that Phelps has the physical tools to become a contributor at a position of need in Cleveland. Once more, the Browns lack pass-rushing depth behind Myles Garrett and free-agent addition Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.

Overall, Phelps is a talented player who has a good chance of sticking in Cleveland. The Browns had a strong draft, but this undrafted rookie could be a major difference-maker. The Browns have a history of signing undrafted free agents to hefty contracts, and Phelps’ physical tools and potential make him an intriguing addition to their roster.