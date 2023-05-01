My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Cleveland Browns had a rocky 2022 campaign, but that’s typically what is going to happen when your quarterback (Deshaun Watson), hasn’t played since 2020 and gets suspended for the first 11 games of the season. Moving forward, the Browns will be hoping to have a lot more success with Watson under center, and they will be looking to show the NFL what they are capable of over a full season of work in 2023.

Of course, in order to accomplish that, the Browns are going to have to keep Watson happy and give him some help. That’s why the Browns recent fifth-year decision on young offensive lineman Jedrick Wills will likely make Watson so happy. After three strong seasons to start his career, Cleveland opted to pick up Wills fifth-year option, ensuring he will spend at least two more seasons protecting Watson.

Sources: #Browns are picking up the fifth-year option on LT Jedrick Wills. This guarantees a salary of $14.25 million for 2024 for the former No. 10 overall pick pic.twitter.com/OhSvh1l0la — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 1, 2023

After being drafted tenth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, Wills was immediately plugged in as the Browns starting left tackle, and has quietly turned himself into one of the top blindside blockers in the league. After missing four games in 2021, Wills bounced back in 2022 and played all 17 games, and was a big part of Cleveland’s strong offensive line.

Finding a strong offensive tackle is a lot easier said than done in the NFL nowadays, but luckily for the Browns, it looks like they have a strong young lineman in Wills. Keeping him around for two more years on a fairly cheap deal for the standards of a top-tier tackle is a good piece of business, and it’s safe to say Wills will play a big role in helping the Browns offense bounce back in 2023.