Donovan Mitchell is among the tens of thousands of people in attendance to watch the Cleveland Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday night. Mitchell, of course, is the shiny new weapon the Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired in the NBA offseason, so he’s just out there trying to get a feel of the football atmosphere in his new professional residence.

Chad Johnson and Donovan Mitchell are in the house for tonight's game between the Steelers-Browns 🤩 (📸: @EAMaddenNFL) pic.twitter.com/wrgU4tXuD6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 22, 2022

Apart from Mitchell, another NBA star in CJ McCollum of the New Orleans Pelicans is also in the stands to see the Browns play. McCollum is not with the Cavs like Mitchell, but everyone knows how big of a Browns fan he is. After all, he is from Canton, Ohio.

The Browns are looking to nail their second win of the season. They would have been undefeated after two weeks of football if it weren’t for a shocking meltdown in Week 2 against the New York Jets in which Cleveland’s double-digit lead late in the game evaporated in just under two minutes. Cleveland scored win no. 1 in the 2022 NFL season against Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 on the road.

So far, the Browns are looking good against the Steelers, thanks mainly to the exceptional performances of wide receiver Amari Cooper and tight end David Njoku who have been dominating Pittsburgh’s secondary. Cooper scored the first points of the game with an 11-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Njoku would get his touchdown in the second quarter to put the Browns on top again following a Najee Harris score.

Donovan Mitchell and CJ McCollum will have a few more Browns games to enjoy before the 2022-23 NBA season kicks off in October.