LeBron James fired up after Amari Cooper finds pay dirt vs. Steelers

If it’s Thursday night, we all know what Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is getting busy with, and that’s having his eyes glued to Thursday Night Football. The King even has already heaped praises at Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper, who caught the first touchdown of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns struck first with that Amari Cooper touchdown that went for 11 yards off a pass from Jacoby Brissett with just a little under three minutes in the opening period. It’s also the second touchdown of the year for Cooper, who found the end zone as well in Week 2’s shocking loss to the New York Jets at home. LeBron James has always been a football fan, so he knows what Cooper is capable of doing on the field, and he must be thrilled to see the star wide receiver suiting up for his hometown Browns this season.

Cooper brought his talents to The Land when he was traded to the Browns along with a future draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys back in March 2022 for a couple of draft picks. It is also at this point that we remind everyone that Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr once called Cooper the LeBron James of the Raiders.

“[James] was talking about how he played point guard this past game, and you take a guy that’s super smart that can go from playing the 3 and then go to play the 1, and he can go play the 5,” Carr said. “He knows all the sets. He knows all the plays.”