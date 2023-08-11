Canadian police arrested former Cleveland Browns cornerback Buster Skrine for over $100k in fraud charges on Wednesday.

Police apprehended Skrine at Pearson International Airport after they discovered he was about to return to the United States. Durham Regional Police issued a statement on Skrine's arrest on their official website on Thursday.

“A 34-year-old male from Georgia is facing several fraud-related charges totaling more than $100,000. On Wednesday, August 9, 2023, members from the Financial Crimes Unit concluded an investigation into ongoing fraud incidents that were taking place across Durham Region. Investigators became aware of a male that was attending numerous financial institutions where he would identify himself as a retired NFL player,” the statement reads.

“He would open bank accounts with fraudulent cheques and obtain a portion of the money prior to the cheques clearing. There is reason to believe the same male has been committing similar offences across Canada,” the statement went on to say.

Canadian police charged Skrine with four counts of fraud, four counts of making false statements to obtain money, and several counts of obtaining illegal property.

Buster Skrine made a decent impact with the Browns

The Browns made Buster Skrine the 137th overall selection of the 2011 NFL Draft. He had 235 tackles, six interceptions, five tackles for loss, 47 passes defensed, and one fumble recovery in his four years in Cleveland.

Skrine also played for the New York Jets, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, and Tennessee Titans in his 11-year NFL career.

Prior to Buster Skrine's release from the Bears in March 2021, some pundits considered him one of the best nickel cornerbacks in the NFL.

Regrettably, Skrine has faded into oblivion after he played his final down in the 2021 NFL season. Now, he's facing jail time north of the border. Sadly, former Browns such as Skrine and Peyton Hillis have become afterthoughts after retiring from the NFL. Let's hope the former gets a good defense attorney so he can get himself out of this dire predicament.