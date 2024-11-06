Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Barry needed just one word to address the elephant in the room. Inquiring minds wanted to know if the Browns were going to trade Myles Garrett.

The All-Pro defensive end emerged as a hot topic for trade rumblings ahead of the league's trading deadline Tuesday. Barry immediately addressed if calls came with trade offers, plus if he and Cleveland considered.

“No,” was the succinct, but honest response Barry delivered to the media Wednesday.

Garrett emerged as a strong trade thought five days before teams could make final deals. A big reason involved cap charge as NBC Sports Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio noted.

“With the trade deadline only four days away and the Browns potentially looking to flip veterans for draft picks in order to offset the lingering complications of the Deshaun Watson contract, some have suggested a trade of defensive end Myles Garrett,” Florio said on Nov. 1. “While such a move would result in a haul of draft picks, it also would spark a significant cap charge in 2025. The total bonus acceleration for the next cap year would be $62.976 million.”

The insider added, “Keeping Garrett means a cap number of $19.722 million cap number for 2025 — more than $40 million less than the charge for trading him.”

Barry and Cleveland, however, managed to keep the five-time Pro Bowler who currently has six straight double-digit sack seasons. Garrett dominated the Los Angeles Chargers by grabbing three sacks despite the 27-10 loss Sunday.

Browns GM addresses another big trade

Barry and the Browns did deliver one swift move on deadline day in the edge rush room.

Veteran Za'Darius Smith got dealt to the Detroit Lions, who landed a potential replacement for the injured Aidan Hutchinson. Detroit sent a 2025 fifth-round pick and 2026 sixth-rounder as part of the deal. Barry got a chance to address dealing away the rusher with 65 career sacks. Smith's move helps clear room for younger guys to step up, Barry explained.

“It’s not always about let’s say, moving on from a vet, and some of those decisions are made with the idea that there are other players on the roster that you do want to see in a more expanded role,” Barry said.

However, Barry included that moving “Z” wasn't easy.

“‘Z' played a lot of good football for us and we were pleased with him. But every decision that we make we think is in the best interest of the team. Whether that’s short term and long term,” Barry said.

Smith leaves never surpassing 5.5 sacks in a single season with the Browns. The 32-year-old played in nine total games in 2024.

Garrett admitted that he “got no idea” about Smith's trade rumors before the move, but added he was more focused on getting the Browns out of their current hole. Cleveland is 2-7 entering its bye week.