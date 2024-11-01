The Detroit Lions are playing like the best team in the NFL right now. Detroit is 6-1 heading into a crucial Week 9 matchup against the Packers. However, it's no secret that the Lions are looking for reinforcements at edge rusher. It is the biggest weakness on a Super Bowl contender, and the NFL media has not been shy about slinging theories on who they should acquire. One former NFL GM pitched a particularly wild trade proposal on Friday.

Former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum laid out a crazy trade proposal between the Lions and Browns on Get Up on Friday.

This proposed trade would send Browns defensive end Myles Garrett to the Lions for a huge package. That package includes:

Three first-round picks (2024-2026)

One second-round pick

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

This is a ridiculous trade proposal just on the face of it. First and foremost, the Lions have repeatedly gone on record to say they will not be desperate when looking for a replacement for Aidan Hutchinson. This trade package is the definition of being desperate.

It also does not provide the Lions with good value in return. Myles Garrett is an elite edge rusher, but he is turning 29 before the playoffs. It is valid to question how many years of elite play he still has left in him. That is an important question to ask when handing away multiple first-round picks and a young superstar like Jahmyr Gibbs.

The Browns would love a trade package like this, but it makes absolutely no sense for the Lions.

Lions QB Jared Goff returns to practice on Thursday ahead of crucial Packers showdown

One huge storyline heading into Week 9's Lions vs. Packers matchup is the health of both team's starting QBs. Both Jared Goff and Jordan Love suffered injuries during Week 8.

Love injured his groin early in the game and eventually left the game for good. He did not practice on Wednesday but did return to Packers practice on Thursday.

Goff appeared to roll his ankle during the first quarter against the Titans. He stayed in the game, but that did not mean much on a day that was dominated by Detroit's defense and special teams units. Like Love, Goff missed practice on Wednesday but returned to Lions practice on Thursday.

Unless something unexpected happens on Friday, all signs point to Jared Goff being healthy and playing in Week 9 as normal. However, Jordan Love is no sure thing. If Packers coach Matt LaFleur is not confident in Love's ability to protect himself on the field, he will replace him with Malik Willis.

As long as Jared Goff is active, Lions fans have nothing to worry about in Week 9. Goff has been on an absolute tear over the last four games and will look to continue that in a pivotal divisional matchup on Sunday.