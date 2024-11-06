The 2024 NFL trade deadline has come and gone. Deadline day itself was full of huge trades, as were the weeks leading up to the deadline. Some deals make us question what teams were thinking, while others seemed like no-brainers.

Whether looking at contending teams who were buying at the deadline or rebuilding teams who were selling, there were clearly some trades that were better than others. Here are the three trades that were the biggest steals from the NFL trade deadline.

1. Diontae Johnson trade

Baltimore Ravens acquire: Diontae Johnson, 2025 sixth-round pick

Carolina Panthers acquire: 2025 fifth-round pick

The Baltimore Ravens were one of many teams to make a trade for a receiver ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Ravens trade for Diontae Johnson was also the biggest steal of the trade season this year. The Carolina Panthers have been the worst team in the NFL this season, which made them clear-cut trade deadline sellers. However, they sold Johnson for way too cheap, and the Ravens took advantage.

The Panthers were smart to get assets back for their best trade pieces, but only returning a fifth-round pick is underwhelming, especially considering Johnson is only 28 years old. The one-time Pro Bowler has a 1,000-yard season to his name, and he will be in a better situation in Baltimore than he has ever been in before.

The Ravens have invested heavily in the receiver position before, as both Rashod Bateman and Zay Flowers are recent first-round picks. The team is looking to win the Super Bowl, though, so the more the merrier. Lamar Jackson is playing at an MVP level again, and he has particularly thrived in the passing game. Baltimore's offense has been explosive this season, and with Derrick Henry running the football, the Johnson trade creates even more problems for opposing defenses to deal with.

Additionally, they recouped another draft pick in this trade as they landed a sixth-rounder alongside Johnson. The receiver will be a free agent at season's end, but even if he turns into a rental, the Ravens will likely get a compensatory pick around the same spot as the pick that they traded away. This is a low-risk, high-reward trade for Baltimore, and you can't ask for much more than that.

2. Amari Cooper trade

Buffalo Bills acquire: Amari Cooper, 2025 sixth-round pick

Cleveland Browns acquire: 2025 third-round pick, 2026 seventh-round pick

Another NFL trade deadline steal involved a big-name receiver. The Buffalo Bills fleeced the Cleveland Browns when they traded for Amari Cooper. Cooper is one of the best route runners in football, and he fills a hole that was left when Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis left Buffalo in the offseason.

Now, Josh Allen has a legitimate go-to option, and it didn't cost the Bills that much to acquire him. Three draft picks were involved in this trade. Obviously, the third-rounder the Bills gave up is valuable, but it isn't a first or second-round pick, and there is a big fall off in talent in most drafts after those rounds. Also, the sixth-rounder they added is better than the seventh-rounder they gave up, especially considering it comes in 2025 instead of 2026.

Davante Adams was another star receiver traded for before the trade deadline, but he went for a conditional third-rounder that is likely to become a second-round pick. That is quite a bit more than what Cooper went for, and they aren't far off in talent at this point in their respective careers. Cooper's addition is even more valuable, considering he has experience thriving on a new team after being traded ahead of the trade deadline.

Detroit Lions acquire: Za'Darius Smith, 2026 seventh-round pick

Cleveland Browns acquire: 2025 fifth-round pick, 2026 sixth-round pick

Our lone non-pass catcher on this list is Za'Darius Smith. The Detroit Lions pulled off an impressive trade for defensive end, and that trade just so happened to also involve the Browns. In addition to landing Smith, the Lions received a seventh-rounder in this trade, and it only took them two late-round picks to get the deal done.

Smith will come in and fill in for the injured Aidan Hutchinson in Detroit. The Lions are looking to win the Super Bowl this year, but it was going to be a lot harder without their best defensive player. Adding a proven defensive end to help replicate some of his production will be key.

Smith already has five sacks this season, and this is now his fifth team in the NFL. He knows how to get the job done, regardless of where he is playing, and that has to be attractive for the Lions.