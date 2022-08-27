Deshaun Watson has been in the center of the NFL media in the last month for all the wrong reasons. As a reminder, the Cleveland Browns quarterback was accused by more than 20 women of sexual assault. As a result, Watson was suspended by the NFL 11 games and handed a $5 million fine.

Watson’s reinstatement in the league after his initial 11-game suspension hinges on a third-party assessment of his behavior. According to NFL senior adviser Rita Smith, though, the Browns QB’s statements show a disturbing lack of self-reflection. According to her, Watson seems to not think that he did anything wrong. (via Cleveland.com)

“I feel like he’s (Browns QB Watson) playing us. He’s saying exactly what he thinks he needs to say to get on the field again. He’s not thinking strategically at all about ‘Did I cause harm to other people?’ He’s not questioning any of his behaviors at all. He’s absolutely certain from that last statement ‘I’ve done nothing wrong. This is all about people trying to get at me, and I just want to go play ball.’”

It’s easy to see where Smith is coming from with her assessment of Watson. After apologizing on live television, the Browns QB vehemently stood his ground on his innocence. This is despite the NFL committee determining that Watson engaged in predatory behavior, hence his suspension from the league.

The Browns will need to play without Deshaun Watson for the first 11 games of the season. During that time, Watson will be mandated to attend a treatment program for his behavior. While that’s a good move on paper for the NFL, it all ultimately depends on Watson’s personal assessment of his actions.