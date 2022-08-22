Deshaun Watson is going to be out of action for a significant part of the season for the Cleveland Browns. This is after the embattled quarterback was slapped with an 11-game suspension by the league in relation to his highly-controversial sexual misconduct case. At this point, the Browns are doing what they can to help Watson get through what has been an extremely troubling period in his career.

NFL insider Peter King of PFT reported that Watson has now started with the counseling that has been required by the NFL as part of his sanctions. Despite sending out a heartfelt apology to anyone that he may have hurt because of this saga, the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback still maintains his innocence in all this, saying that “I’ve always stood on my innocence … I never assaulted anyone or disrespected anyone.”

According to King, this is exactly what the Browns want to address with regard to his mandatory counseling:

Watson has begun the league-mandate counseling, a source told me. My sense is the Browns hope that at some point Watson will understand what he either doesn’t understand or a denial he has been continually fed by his enablers—that he did nothing wrong. Very likely, the Browns believe counseling can help Watson get to the bottom of why he sought treatment from 66 massage therapists in 18 months, per the New York Times. That he has begun the counseling is a step in the right direction.

Deshaun Watson will have an awful lot of time to think about his actions. The good news for him is that the Browns are going to be with him every step of the way. After all, they have no other choice considering how they recently signed him on a massive $240 million contract.