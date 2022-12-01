Published December 1, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

Deshaun Watson is set to make his debut with the Cleveland Browns in Week 13 when they take on the Houston Texans. The Browns and their fans have been waiting for this moment all season long, and the hope is that Watson can lead Cleveland on a late season playoff push now that he has found his way back to the field.

For the most part, the Browns have kept things quiet as Watson has returned to the practice field. Watson didn’t speak to reporters on Wednesday, which is usually when quarterbacks talk to the media, but the initial look at practices from those who have been there paint an encouraging picture of the Browns offense as they begin to build their gameplan around Watson.

Deshaun Watson practiced yesterday as the #browns #1 QB for the first time. Here is what we saw in the 30 minutes of practice we were allowed to watch. My report from Berea, OH on @nflnetworkpic.twitter.com/ojiHpCQOJi — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 1, 2022

For the most part, it sounds like things are going as expected for the Browns offense at practice. Watson and the first team offense are working on building up some chemistry, and there will obviously be some bumps in the road. But if you needed a reminder of Watson’s electric talent at the quarterback position, the Browns defense has been blown away by some of the plays that he has made in practice recently.

Considering the Browns will be going up against the Houston Texans, who are the worst team in the league right now, in Week 13, Watson should have a significant margin for error in his return to the field. It may not always be pretty considering it’s his first NFL game in nearly two years, but all signs point to Cleveland’s offense taking the next step forward with Watson’s return.