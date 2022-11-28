Published November 28, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Cleveland Browns are so close to having Deshaun Watson on the field. The quarterback is reportedly going to be officially reinstated Monday afternoon, which means he’s on the verge of making his first career start — field appearance in an NFL regular season game — for the Browns (h/t Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network)

“Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s reinstatement will become official this afternoon on the league personnel notice, per @NFLprguy. He has been permitted to participate in all team activities since November 14 and may continue to do so.”

Deshaun Watson has already been allowed to practice with the Browns as early as Nov. 14 and with his 11-game suspension having lapsed, he is expected to take snaps under center for Cleveland when the team takes on his former squad, the Houston Texans on the road in Week 13. The Browns have won just four games so far this season, but are coming off a 23-17 overtime victory over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday.

The road to the playoffs for the Browns is still littered with challenges, but at least Deshaun Watson raises the overall ceiling of Cleveland, which could go on a tear the rest of the way in the regular season, depending on how well the quarterback will play after such a long layoff.

While waiting for Deshaun Watson to get reinstated, the Browns have utilized Jacoby Brissett as their starting quarterback.

The Browns traded for Watson in March 2022, sending multiple draft picks to the Texans — one conveyed into rookie running back Dameon Pierce — for the controversial quarterback, who has been accused of sexual assault and misconduct.