Jacoby Brissett to start preseason finale vs. Bears, showcase Browns offense

Jacoby Brissett is ready to end the Cleveland Browns quarterback uncertainty. When the original Deshaun Watson 6-game suspension was announced, most people felt that Cleveland would opt for Brissett. But when Watson’s suspension was pushed to 11 games, many people expected the Browns to make a move. Jimmy Garoppolo was immeditaely linked to Cleveland following the news. However, the Browns are seemingly content utilizing Jacoby Brissett as QB1 until Watson returns. And Brissett will make his Browns preseason debut on Saturday as the starting quarterback, per ESPN.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski commented on the plan for Brissett on Saturday.

“We want to see what we do in the drives that Jacoby’s in there,” Stefanski said. “If we feel like he needs more time, if we feel like he needs certain plays full speed in the game setting, we’ll do that. But it’s just a constant communication with the coaches to make sure we get what we need.”

Jacoby Brissett is preparing for his biggest 2-plus month stretch of his career. The Browns have legitimate playoff aspirations but need the QB to play just well enough to help them win games. He doesn’t need to be a star by any means, as Cleveland features an impressive defense and rushing attack. So Kevin Stefanski and the Browns will be content as long as Jacoby Brissett makes a few big plays and limits turnovers.

The Browns will have an opportunity to sneak into the postseason if Brissett can keep them above water amid Watson’s absence.