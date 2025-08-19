Recently, the Cleveland Browns confirmed what many fans expected was going to happen by announcing that Joe Flacco would begin the 2025 season as the team's starting quarterback. Flacco got the starting nod in favor of rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel as well as veteran Kenny Pickett.

Sanders played well in his first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers but injured his oblique in a subsequent practice. Meanwhile, Pickett has also been dealing with a hamstring injury as of late.

Recently, the team received a key update on the injury status of both players moving forward.

“Browns Kevin Stefanski said Kenny Pickett (hamstring) will do some team drills today for first time since July 26. Still be limited,” reported Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram and Medina Gazette on X, formerly Twitter. “Sounds like Shedeur Sanders (oblique) won’t practice today. Hope is he can tomorrow.”

Getting Sanders back in time to practice on Wednesday would certainly be good news for a Browns team looking to get their high-profile rookie as many reps as possible before the season begins, especially considering that he will start the 2025 campaign watching Joe Flacco from the bench.

An interesting Browns QB room

Article Continues Below

The Browns have quite an eclectic mix of talent in their quarterback room currently, to say the least. It isn't often that NFL teams keep four quarterbacks on their active roster to begin the season, so it remains to be seen whether Cleveland will demote one of Pickett, Gabriel, or Sanders before the season begins.

Both Gabriel and Sanders played well in their respective NFL preseason debuts, but it's been Sanders who has drawn the majority of the headlines due to his high profile status coming out of the draft, much of which can be attributed to his NFL Hall of Fame father, Deion Sanders.

Meanwhile, Flacco figures to provide a steady veteran presence at quarterback for a Browns team that hasn't had competent play in that department for quite a while.

The Browns' final preseason game of the year will take place on Saturday at home against the Los Angeles Rams at 1:00 PM ET.