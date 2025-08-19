The Cleveland Browns re-signed Myles Garrett with the promise that they'd be ready to compete for the championship sooner rather than later, but the 53-man roster might not yet be of contention status.

The Browns' quarterback competition, which was at least temporarily resolved when Joe Flacco was announced as the Week 1 starter, has been arguably the most monitored position battle league-wide, but how will the rest of the roster turn out? Here is the Browns' 53-man roster prediction ahead of cut-down day on Aug. 26.

Quarterback (4):

Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders

Keeping four quarterbacks on the active roster is extremely rare, but the Browns can't really afford to let one of their rookie signal-callers go. Cleveland hopes that one of Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders will be the quarterback of the future. It just isn't clear which one will separate himself from the other.

Sanders is the more famous quarterback, and he has actually arguably outplayed Gabriel during training camp, especially during his preseason Week 1 start. However, Gabriel was the higher draftee, as Sanders underwent one of the most famous draft-day slides in NFL history, all the way to round five.

The team also has Kenny Pickett, a former first-round pick who won Super Bowl 59 as Jalen Hurts' backup last season. None of them will start Week 1, as that honor goes to Flacco, the steady veteran who had a memorable run with the Browns just two seasons ago.

The entire quarterback room has been beat up leading up to the regular season, which hasn't helped create clarity about the state of the position group. While Flacco will start, he is 40 years old and well past his prime, so it is very possible that one or more of the youngsters will take over under center at some point.

Tyler Huntley is also on the roster as one of the best fifth-string quarterbacks the league has ever seen, but there aren't enough spots to keep him around. Deshaun Watson is also on the roster. He will miss the 2025 season because of a torn Achilles, and he is only still on the roster because of his contract that Cleveland gave him, which was one of the worst contracts in NFL history.

Running back (4):

Jerome Ford, Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson, Pierre Strong Jr.

Quinshon Judkins remains the only rookie from the 2025 NFL Draft who remains unsigned. Cleveland hasn't given him a contract yet while a domestic violence incident has worked itself out. Now that the second-round pick avoided charges, a contract could be coming soon.

However, reports suggest the Browns may not sign the running back until the NFL concludes their own investigation into the matter. For now, it seems likely that Judkins will be on the initial 53-man roster because the team needs all of the help that they can get at the position.

Uncertainty on his future and a likely slow start due to missing training camp from Judkins could lead the Browns to carry four running backs. Jerome Ford spent time as the starter last year, and Dylan Sampson is another rookie draft pick. Sampson has excelled during Judkins' absence. Pierre Strong would be the fourth ball carrier.

Receiver (6):

Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, DeAndre Carter, Isaiah Bond, Jamari Thrash, Gage Larvadain

Jerry Jeudy has long been one of the best route runners in football, but he finally truly broke out last season. Cedric Tillman was also great in the games that he played in, although he spent a good chunk of the season hurt. DeAndre Carter is a journeyman who will return kicks.

The Browns recently signed undrafted rookie Isaiah Bond, and he seems like a lock to make the team because of the massive contract that they gave him. Bond would have been drafted had it not been for a sexual assault accusation. When Bond's name was cleared, he inked a three-year, $3.018 million deal, which is a huge contract for an undrafted player.

Before Bond put pen to paper, Gage Larvadain had spent some time working with the first-string team, so he seems likely to make the roster. Jamari Thrash is the team's slot receiver.

This forces Diontae Johnson out of a job. Johnson is a former Pro Bowler, but he had a disastrous 2024 campaign in which he played for three different teams and brought drama to each of them. Johnson is one of the best players in the NFL on the roster bubble, and his tumultuous history might not belong on a team that already has so much drama.

Tight end (3):

David Njoku, Harold Fannin Jr., Blake Whiteheart

David Njoku is an always-consistent tight end and a former first-rounder. The Browns have never been able to nail his backup spot in the draft, but they are hoping Harold Fannin Jr. will stick around and make an impact. Fannin was drafted in the third round this year. Blake Whiteheart is the blocking specialist of the group.

Offensive line (10):

Dawand Jones, Joel Bitonio, Ethan Pocic, Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin, Cornelius Lucas, Teven Jenkins, Luke Wypler, Zak Zinter, Jackson Barton

Headlined by Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, and Jack Conklin, the Browns once had one of the best offensive lines in the league. The group has regressed as they've gotten older, though.

The team has big expectations for Dawned Jones, and the Browns brought in some really good depth pieces in the offseason. Cornelius Lucas, Tevin Jenkins, and Jackson Barton were all added in the offseason and all have starting experience.

Defensive line (9):

Myles Garrett, Mason Graham, Shelby Harris, Malik Collins, Alex Wright, Isaiah McGuire, Julian Okwara, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Sam Kamara

Myles Garrett is, of course, one of the best players in the NFL regardless of position. Mason Graham will join Garrett in Cleveland's front seven.

Expectations for the fifth overall pick are that he joins Garrett on All-Pro teams in the near future. Malik Collins, Shelby Harris, Alex Wright, Isaiah McGuire, Julian Okwara, Sam Kamara, and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka will round out the defensive line rotation.

Mike Hall Jr. will make the roster because he was a second-round pick just last season, but he may start the year on the PUP because of offseason surgery.

Linebacker (5):

Carson Schwesinger, Devin Bush, Jerome Baker, Nathaniel Watson, Mohamoud Diabate

The Browns may keep five linebackers on the roster because discipline could be coming for Devin Bush. Luckily, Carson Schwesinger has impressed during training camp, and Jerome Baker has started plenty of games for the team.

Cornerback (5):

Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome, Cameron Mitchell, Chigozie Anusiem, Nik Needham

Unfortunately, injuries have already ravaged the Browns' defense. In addition to Hall and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's injuries, Martin Emerson will miss the 2025 season because of an Achilles injury suffered during training camp.

Emerson had an underwhelming season last year, as did Greg Newsome, but they were primed for a bounce-back season that could have proved that the Browns have one of the best secondaries in the NFL.

Denzel Ward is the best of the bunch. The Ohio State product is one of the best cornerbacks in football. Cameron Mitchell and Chigozie Anusiem will need to step up in Emerson's absence. Nik Needham can play slot cornerback or as a safety. His versatility will be needed since the Browns are investing an extra roster spot on a fourth quarterback.

Safety (4):

Grant Delpit, Ronnie Hickman, Damontae Kazee, Rayshawn Jenkins

Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman are the starting safeties. Damontae Kazee will need to beat out Christopher Edmonds for a job. Officials rejected Rayshawn Jenkins in the preseason, but that probably wasn't enough to cost him a job.

Specialists (3):

Dustin Hopkins, Corey Bojorquez, Rex Sunahara

Dustin Hopkins made just 66% of his field goals last year and only 18 in total, so he will need a bounce-back year if he is to be the Browns' long-term kicker. Corey Bojorquez and Rex Sunahara have locked down the punter and long-snapper gigs, respectively.