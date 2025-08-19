The Cleveland Browns signed rookie wide receiver Isaiah Bond shortly after the former Texas Longhorns' sexual assault charge was dropped. He now joins the roster and had his introductory press conference on Tuesday.

Bond, who is 21 years old, addressed the sexual assault allegations in front of media members. Before anyone asked any questions, Isaiah Bond informed everyone that he would not go into any details about the allegations and claimed his innocence, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“I've been playing football since [I was] six. I know it's a great privilege to play in the NFL,” said Isaiah Bond. “I am very, very grateful for that. I know there is gonna be questions about the allegations. But my agent and my attorney have advised me not to go into detail. Since Day 1, I've proclaimed my innocence, and I stand here today and I stand with it. I'm very excited to get to know my teammates and show the Cleveland Brown community why they made the right decision.”

#Browns WR Isaiah Bond’s opening statement in his intro presser: pic.twitter.com/nGcnMsgyAB — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 19, 2025

Isaiah Bond's charges were recently dropped after a grand jury in Texas returned a no-bill. What that essentially means is, the court found insufficient evidence to continue pursuing charges. The Browns signed the rookie speedster to a three-year contract worth just over $3 million.

Considering the contract he signed, the Browns may view him as a legitimate option to make the final roster. Bond signed a contract that is typically given to rookies picked in the third round of the NFL Draft, despite going undrafted this offseason.

Bond joins a wide receiver room led by Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman. David Njoku also plays an integral role in the passing game as a tight end, and those three are expected to be the main contributors through the air. Isaiah Bond has a unique opportunity, as he could elevate himself to a more substantial role on the roster throughout his rookie season.