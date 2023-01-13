The Cleveland Browns’ season has already ended, and yet there’s still drama surrounding this team. Towards the end of the season, Jadeveon Clowney made some… questionable comments about fellow edge rusher Myles Garrett. Clowney expressed his frustration with the team, and claimed that Cleveland gave Garrett favorable matchups to make his stats look better. It was a rather awful statement made by a teammate. A week after that incident happened, Jadeveon Clowney apologized to Myles Garrett for his comments, per Adam Schefter.

Browns’ DE Jadeveon Clowney apologized to Myles Garrett for his comments last week and issued this statement: pic.twitter.com/QTJYO2HK8L — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2023

Jadeveon Clowney first made the headlines after commenting in the locker room about his future with the Browns. At first, it seemed like Clowney was simply saying that he won’t be returning to the team. However… the edge rusher then proceeded to take shots at the organization and Garrett, implying that there was preferential treatment towards the latter.

Since then, Clowney has been sent home from the team, and understandably so. It’s bad enough that he said that there’s a “95% chance” he won’t be returning to the Browns. Making those accusations against a teammate, though, is terrible. Myles Garrett took it on the chin, though, refusing to take a shot at Clowney.

Jadeveon Clowney’s status with the Browns is now up in the air. The 95% chance he said last week may as well be 100% now, as he’s very unlikely to be retained after these divisive comments. Losing Clowney’s prowess on the edge would be rough for Cleveland. However, if that means preserving the locker room camaraderie, than that might be something worth doing for the team.