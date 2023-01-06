By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Myles Garrett commented on Jadeveon Clowney suggesting that the Cleveland Browns give preferential treatment to him, per Jake Trotter.

“I think everyone’s concern is about winning games,” Garrett said. “I disagree with seeing it that way (in reference to Clowney’s statement). The guys in our room, really the guys in our organization are so focused… this season’s been on winning and getting everyone good matchups and try to get everyone a way to win. It’s not just trying to get me good looks or someone in particular. We’re all trying to find a way to win… everyone is trying to get towards the postseason and Super Bowl.”

It is certainly possible that the Browns tend to lean on Myles Garrett given his elite ability. But that doesn’t necessarily mean he receives preferential treatment.

“I don’t even think (Garrett) notices. I ain’t trying to say it’s him. I try to get along with everybody I play with. Me and him don’t have a problem. It ain’t his fault. It’s just B.S., and I don’t have time for it,” Clowney said previously.

Clowney also hinted that his time in Cleveland may be over.

The Browns reportedly sent Clowney home following his comments. His future with the team is currently up in the air.

Cleveland is looking to build a contender. They feel as if 2023 could be their year with Myles Garrett, Deshaun Watson, and Nick Chubb leading the charge. Clowney would be a pivotal piece to the puzzle as well, but the Browns may need to end up replacing him.