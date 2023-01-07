By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Jadeveon Clowney has been downgraded to out for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 18 clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, just days after he was sent home for making disparaging comments about the team.

Clowney was sent home from practice on Friday, one day after he harshly criticized the organization and coaching staff in an explosive interview that effectively ended his sophomore season in Cleveland ahead of their regular season finale.

“Nothing comes above the team,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said about the situation after Clowney was sent home.

Clowney said in an interview on Thursday with cleveland.com that he didn’t feel appreciated and was “95 percent” sure he wouldn’t be coming back to the team for a third season.

He also name dropped fellow teammate Myles Garrett, saying the four-time Pro Bowl defensive end had been given preferential treatment and that the Browns were only focused on getting him into the Hall of Fame.

“This is our team,” Garrett said regarding Clowney, expressing his disappointment in his teammates comments. “He’s my brother. He’s my teammate and I wish we could have talked about this man-to-man and to us as coaches as well. Could have sat us all down and had just a conversation and that would’ve probably been the way I would’ve handled it. But hindsight is 20/20. He’s feeling a lot of emotion towards what has been a season of ups and downs and there’s no perfect way to handle things. But I wish he would’ve handled a little bit differently.”

It looks like Jadeveon Clowney may have played his final game as a Cleveland Brown, but it is certain he will not play again this season. Garrett said the two’s relationship remains “cordial” and that he didn’t take the comments to heart.

Clowney was the No. 1 overall pick in 2014 by the Houston Texans, spending five seasons with the franchise before one-year stops in Seattle and Tennessee. He joined the Browns in 2021.