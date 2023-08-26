Jakeem Grant's long road back from a ruptured Achilles tendon seems to have hit a major obstacle. The Cleveland Browns veteran receiver and return man suffered a serious right leg injury on the first play of his team's preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, eventually being carted off the field after being put in an air cast.

Grant's Cleveland teammates surrounded him in support while medical personnel assessed his injury, as did Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes and other #chiefs players were out on field for #browns WR Jakeem Grant. An air cast was put on Grant and he was carted off. pic.twitter.com/mlTqSkv75T — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 26, 2023

Jakeem Grant was a virtual lock to make the Browns' final roster as their primary returner following a strong training camp and preseason.

The 30-year-old quickly emerged as a favorite among teammates and fans for his resilience coming back from a ruptured Achilles tendon last summer that cost him all of the 2022 season. Still absent fellow burner Marquise Goodwin due to blood clots as well as injured return specialist Jaelon Darden, Grant's status leaves Cleveland without its planned top returners and facing a major speed deficit at receiver.

A sixth-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in 2016, the diminutive Grant fast emerged as one of football's most dynamic returners. He was named Second Team All-Pro at punt returner in 2020 and 2021, also earning his first Pro Bowl honors two years ago despite being traded from Miami to the Chicago Bears midseason.

The Browns open the 2023 season by hosting the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals on September 10th.