The Cleveland Browns have not had a great 2024 season, but they're riding high after Thursday Night Football. Cleveland entered the game at 2-8 and desperately needing a win, if only to raise the team's morale. The Browns got a signature win on TNF with a 24-19 victory over the rival Steelers.

Browns QB Jameis Winston was quick to celebrate after the game. He took particular glee playing in the snow and walking on the white, frosty field after the game was over.

“Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow,” Winston said while walking on the snow-covered field after the game. “The Cleveland Browns got some more wins baby. Let's get it!”

Then Winston went a little bit stream of consciousness about what he was feeling.

“I've got my teddy buddy (teddy bear), I just got off Amazon and I'm probably about to go order a dub off Amazon,” Winston said. “It's going to get to my house about nine o'clock tonight. That's how fast they are.”

Jameis Winston is a very easy quarterback to root for, so it is great to see him get a huge win in primetime.

Browns QB Jameis Winston describes ‘NFL Films moment' in TNF battle with Steelers

Winston continued his wonderful evening by talking with reporters about an ‘NFL Films moment' from the game.

“It really was amazing,” Winston said during his postgame press conference. “Like, I was just praying on the sideline because that fourth quarter it was really a whole paradigm shift. We're playing so well offensively and then bang, bang. Back-to-back drives with turnovers. I'm just like ‘oh my gosh, this is really an NFL Films moment.'”

Then Winston started describing that NFL Films moment himself, doing his best John Facenda impression.

“The snow starts pouring down… I felt like my feet started getting heavy because I'm squishing through the snow,” Winston said. “And man, it was so good. It was so great to end up in that moment.”

The Browns have a long weekend before their Week 13 matchup against the Broncos on Monday Night Football.