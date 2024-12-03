Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy had an incredible game against his old team, the Denver Broncos. The fifth-year wideout had nine catches for 235 yards and a touchdown in the Browns' 41-32 loss in the Mile High City. During the game, Jeudy, who requested a trade away from Denver, heard plenty of boos from the home crowd.

“There were a lot of boos, huh? What that mean? A lot of catches, too,” Jeudy said, per ESPN, when asked about the jeers from his former fans. “They only boo you when they know there's something great in you.”

Despite the boos and all the impressive catches, Jeudy also says that he'd trade it all for the win.

“Hell yeah, I would,” Jeudy said. “They can have that. I need that W. That was one step closer to get to the playoffs. We need that.”

Jerry Jeudy was the No. 15 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft and has yet to live up to his lofty potential. However, since Jameis Winston took over as Browns QB in Week 8, Jeudy's 614 yards lead the league in that timeframe.

Can Browns' Jerry Jeudy finally break out?

Coming into the strange 2020 NFL Draft, Jerry Jeudy was supposed to be the next great Alabama wide receiver in the pros, following in the footsteps of players like Amari Cooper and Julio Jones. However, after being the second WR off the board — seven picks ahead of Justin Jefferson — Jeudy has failed to make a major mark.

In fairness, Jeudy played with the likes of Drew Lock, Jeff Driskel, Brett Rypien, Teddy Bridgewater, and Jarrett Stidham in Denver and the ghost of Deshaun Watson in Cleveland before hooking up with the wildly talented (yet wildly erratic) Jameis Winston this season.

Now that he finally has a QB, Jeudy is finally starting to show what made him a top pick. From here, his development all depends on what the Browns do moving forward both this season (likely Winston) and beyond.

If Cleveland can find a long-term answer under center — which both Winston and Watson are not — then they may have a top-15 pass-catcher in the NFL. That said, if they go back to QB purgatory like they and the Broncos have been in for the last several years, Jeudy may also turn back into an NFL pumpkin.