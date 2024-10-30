The Cleveland Browns have upset AFC North rivals Baltimore Ravens, 29-24, in their Week 8 matchup, finally ending their five-game losing streak and going up 2-6 on the season. Moreover, this victory came after Deshaun Watson's season ended with an Achilles injury, forcing Kevin Stefanski to start Jameis Winston, whose 27-41 passing, 334 yards, and three touchdowns led the Browns to upset reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

After the game, Stefanski asserted that Winston will be the team's starter moving forward.

“Yeah, Jameis is the starter,” the coach said at a Browns presser. “You know, I thought he did a nice job with progressions. I thought he saw it clearly and I thought–a big part of that is protection was outstanding.”

Week 8: Browns def. Ravens

Moreover, Kevin Stefanski further explained his reasons for why Jameis Winston played well after the Browns beat the Ravens in Week 8.

“I think we had two sacks, and really the one sack was right before the sack fumble,” he added. “The sack fumble obviously was a big play in the game. We have to be better there. The one after that wasn't… It was really taking it to halftime. But protection throughout the day was really, really good.”

Then, the coach explained why Winston's fit with his players would make him the starter moving forward.

“And that allowed Jameis to get through his progressions and even, third, fourth in progressions so that guys could come open. But that was a really large–due in part to the protection,” Stefanski continued.

Meanwhile, the new Browns starting quarterback delivered hilarious quotes after leading his team to an upset win. After thanking his teammates who played their hearts out and the fans for supporting them, Winston quoted Eminem in his postgame interview via NFL on CBS.

“Man, there's a white boy from Detroit that I really admire, named Eminem. He said you only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow, this opportunity lasts once in a lifetime,” he said.

Then, on his Tuesday appearance on the NFL Network's Good Morning Football show, Winston delivered another quotable that should inspire more optimism from his teammates and Browns fans.

“You can't say the sky's the limit when people are on the moon,” he said.

Outlook

After weeks of playing as if they were in molasses, the Browns have found new life on offense under Winston, which also provided a spark to their defense. For instance, Winston had already outscored Deshaun Watson in his first start, as the team scored 20 points for the first time this season.

While the season may have already slipped away from the Browns weeks before, Winston's compelling play should at least give the fans an competitive product and some optimism for next season.