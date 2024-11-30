The Cleveland Browns are playing much better football recently, and they are looking to keep that trend going on Monday night when they take on the Denver Broncos. The Browns are 2-2 with Jameis Winston as the starting quarterback, so they want to get that record over .500.

This will also be a little bit of a revenge game for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who started his career with the Broncos. The Browns acquired Jeudy in a trade with the Broncos over this past offseason and he is building some nice chemistry with Winston.

Before taking on his old team for the first time, Jeudy made an emphatic statement about how he wants Monday night to go, according to Mike Klis of 9 News.

“My feelings? I just want to go back up there and whip their ass,” Jeudy said, per Klis.

Jeudy clearly feels some type of way heading into Monday night, and now he's playing with the confidence to back it up. Winston is finding Jeudy consistently since becoming the starter and the former Alabama star has become the go-to guy in the Cleveland passing game. Over the last four games, Jeudy has caught 24 balls for 379 yards and a touchdown.

Jeudy leads the Browns in receiving this season with 645 yards and two touchdowns on 45 catches, so he's playing some of the best football of his career heading into this contest.

Has Jameis Winston earned the starting job in 2025?

The Browns are in a bit of a peculiar spot at this point in the season. They are firmly out of the AFC playoff race, but they seem to have found a bit of a spark with Jameis Winston under center.

While the wins and losses don't matter as much for this Browns team down the stretch of the season, it is in an interesting spot this offseason. The Browns are still attached to Deshaun Watson's monster contract next season, but he will likely not be ready to play by training camp and is coming off of an injury that some players never truly fully recover from.

The Browns may have a chance to take a quarterback at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft, but this is a draft class that has generally been perceived as a weak one at that position. The Browns could also roll with Winston into next season as the starter until or even beyond when Watson is ready to play.

Winston has inarguably been a better quarterback than Watson this season, and that difference should only be magnified with Watson coming off of a major injury. Winston's leadership and ability to galvanize the team also cannot be overstated; they have been playing with a completely different energy and fire since he entered the lineup.

If the Browns don't feel like a young quarterback like Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders is worth the risk at the very top of the draft, Winston could have himself a home and a job as a starting quarterback heading into 2025.