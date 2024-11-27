Jameis Winston’s tenure as the Cleveland Browns starting quarterback has been a rollercoaster of renewed potential and uncertainty about the future. While the Browns are 2-2 in games Winston has started this season, his role as the primary signal-caller through the remainder of 2024 is far from guaranteed.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Browns might pivot to rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson before the season ends. “There has been a lot of chatter coming out of Cleveland that the Browns might want to get a look at Dorian Thompson-Robinson before the end of this season to see whether and how he might fit into their future QB plans,” Graziano wrote. He added, “Don’t be surprised to see Thompson-Robinson get a start or two before the season is over.”

This consideration makes sense as the Browns evaluate all options in their quarterback room. Thompson-Robinson, a fifth-round draft pick out of UCLA, has yet to see extended action, and giving him reps could provide Cleveland clarity on his potential as a backup—or even a future starter. For a franchise navigating the uncertainty surrounding its quarterback situation, Thompson-Robinson represents a low-risk opportunity to explore long-term solutions.

Jameis Winston gives the Browns the best chance, but will he remain the starter?

Winston, meanwhile, has shown flashes of brilliance since taking over the starting role. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler highlighted Winston's positive impact on the offense, noting that wide receivers Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, and Elijah Moore have all seen improved numbers with him under center. “He is comfortable working from under center and running play-action off Kevin Stefanski staples,” Fowler wrote, emphasizing how well Winston has adapted to Cleveland’s offensive system.

However, the Browns’ quarterback conundrum doesn’t end with Winston or Thompson-Robinson. The elephant in the room remains Deshaun Watson, who is sidelined with an injury but still tied to the team through a significant financial commitment. As Graziano pointed out, “It’s really hard to imagine the Browns making him the starter again, so they have some limitations on who they can bring in.” This situation creates a unique dynamic in which Winston’s performance and Thompson-Robinson’s development could influence the team’s decisions heading into 2025.

If Winston continues to perform, re-signing him could position the Browns to create a competitive quarterback room next year. “If the Browns intend for Deshaun Watson to have to compete for the job next season, re-signing Winston could be a step in that direction,” Fowler noted.

For now, Winston’s future in Cleveland hinges on more than just his play. The Browns’ desire to assess Thompson-Robinson and their complicated situation with Watson leave Winston’s starting role—and potentially his long-term place in Cleveland—uncertain. While his tenure has been a positive story so far, the next few weeks could bring significant changes under center.