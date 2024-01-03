Joe Flacco will rest this week for the Browns.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that quarterback Joe Flacco will rest this week against the Cincinnati Bengals, and Jeff Driskel will start, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Browns are locked into the fifth seed in the AFC, so there is no incentive to go all out to beat the Bengals this week. So as expected, Kevin Stefanski is deciding to rest Joe Flacco to keep him healthy for the playoffs.

In the wild card round of the playoffs, the Browns are going to matchup with the AFC, as the Kansas City Chiefs are locked into the no. 3 seed, the Baltimore Ravens are locked into the No. 1 seed, and the AFC East winner will be the No. 2 seed, whether that be the Buffalo Bills or the Miami Dolphins.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans are all alive in the AFC South, so the Browns will be traveling to play one of those teams in the playoffs. Cleveland played all three of those teams this season, and beat all of them.

The Browns beat the Colts 39-38 on the road on Oct. 22, before Flacco joined the team. They defeated the Jaguars at home 31-27 on Dec. 10, which was Flacco's second start for Cleveland, and first home start. Cleveland then beat the Texans on the road 36-22 on Dec. 24. However, CJ Stroud did not play for the Texans that day.

It will be interesting to see if any other key Browns players will rest this weekend against the Bengals. It would seem to be the smart decision ahead of a road playoff game the following week.