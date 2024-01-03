Cleveland remembers and pays tribute to a legendary member of its franchise.

The Cleveland Browns have had an impressive 2023-24 NFL season. Cleveland has risen the ranks of the AFC North and set its sights on the playoffs. However, the Browns are mourning the death of legendary franchise quarterback Frank Ryan.

Former Browns QB Frank Ryan passes away after an honorable tenure with the franchise

Ryan's chapter of life came to a close at the age of 87, the Cleveland Browns announced on their team website. Ryan's family posted a statement explaining the former NFL legend passed away from the devasting effects of Alzheimer's disease.

In seven seasons with the Browns, Ryan achieved a 52-22 record and threw for 13,361 yards for 134 touchdowns and 88 interceptions. Moreover, he led Cleveland to their most recent NFL title in 1964 and was a three-time Pro-Bowler between 64′ and 66.'

Frank Ryan accomplished an incredible feat while he was playing in the league. He earned a Ph.D. in mathematics from Rice University in 1965. His educational background propelled his post-football career service.

Ryan spent seven years as the Director of House Information Systems for the United States. Thus, he directed the development of the first computerized voting system used by the US Congress.

The Browns legend also served time as an Athletic Director for Yale University as well as a professor in mathematics for various academic institutions.

Ryan and his wife had just marked their 65th wedding anniversary before his passing. His family supported him and was by his side until the end. The former Cleveland QB will be remembered for his honorable athletic, academic, and service endeavors.