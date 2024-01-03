The Cleveland Browns reportedly signed a veteran offensive lineman to their practice squad ahead of the NFL playoffs.

The Cleveland Browns added a veteran offensive lineman Wednesday. Cleveland reportedly signed former Los Angeles Rams guard Rodger Saffold to their practice squad, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Cleveland added depth with the playoffs right around the corner. The Browns recently booked their ticket to the postseason, and are hoping to make a deep run.

Saffold, 35, is a veteran who has been in the NFL since 2010. Hade made his debut in the league with the St. Louis Rams (now Los Angeles Rams). He played with the Rams through 2018 before joining the Tennessee Titans for the 2019 campaign. He'd play in Tennessee until 2021, and joined the Buffalo Bills in 2022.

He was recently released by the New York Jets from their practice squad.

Overall, Saffold is a two-time Pro Bowler. However, he didn't make his first Pro Bowl team until 2021. Regardless, he's a respected veteran who will provide both leadership and depth for the Browns.

Browns preparing for playoffs

The Browns are headed back to the playoffs. Cleveland has one more regular season game remaining against the Cincinnati Bengals before the postseason gets underway.

Cleveland's performance has been impressive amid their quarterback questions in 2023. Deshaun Watson went down with an injury, but Joe Flacco has recently stepped up. The veteran has found new life with the Browns, a team he used to face on a consistent basis while playing for the Baltimore Ravens.

The Browns will be one of the most intriguing teams to follow in the postseason. The path to the Super Bowl will not be a simple one given the amount of talent in the AFC. However, Cleveland's strong defense and capable offense should give them an opportunity to compete against the best teams in the conference.