It's been over ten years since Joe Flacco won the Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens and became the then highest-paid quarterback in NFL history, but he's making it clear he still belongs in the league.

Flacco has primarily been relegated to a backup quarterback role since he injured his neck during his time with the Denver Broncos in 2019. He since has played for the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets, including starting four games for the Jets in 2022. As of right now, Flacco remains unsigned and is a free agent quarterback.

The 38-year-old quarterback wants teams to know before week one begins that he's available when needed, whether a team has a QB injury or needs an experienced backup.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

“Listen, I can still play,” Flacco said. “That's me talking, obviously. I'm hoping that there's the silver lining that I'm not anywhere right now and that I can be available to anybody. I'm not saying it's going to be the truth, but if I was tied up with somebody as a backup and just didn't play at all when all of a sudden three guys go down, well, I'd probably be in the back of my head be thinking, ‘Oh, man, would I have had an opportunity to go there?'” via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

It's been a long time since Joe Flacco was a top NFL starting quarterback, but he is a solid option for teams to call if a backup is needed. Until he gets a call, he is busy keeping in shape and taking care of his kids.