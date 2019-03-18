Last season was Joe Thomas’ first away from the game of football after the longtime Cleveland Browns offensive tackle decided to hang up his cleats for good. While Thomas picked a bad time to retire considering what the Browns appear primed for in 2019, it seems as though his body is responding well to life after football — and that might be an understatement.

Former Browns wide receiver Andrew Hawkins recently tweeted a picture of Thomas the football player side-by-side with a picture of Thomas the retiree.

Use the Retweet button as a round of applause for @joethomas73 incredible transformation. pic.twitter.com/JkquDuRRN4 — Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) March 17, 2019

“I think the first 25 fell off in a month, than I had to kick my butt to keep going,” Thomas wrote on Twitter of his initial weight loss. “Swimming is the best from a cardio standpoint, and keto [with] intermittent fasting is gold. I can eat 1500-2000 cals/day and feel full.”

The 34-year-old former NFL offensive lineman notably spent his entire playing career as a member of the lowly Browns. Unfortunately for the future Pro Football Hall of Famer, the Browns couldn’t have been worse during his tenure on the field in Cleveland.

Becoming the team’s best player during his time as a member of the Browns, Thomas remained in Cleveland between 2007 and 2017 after coming off the board to the AFC North franchise at No. 3 overall back in 2007. Thomas played his collegiate football at Wisconsin.

As for the Browns, things appear to be turning around in a hurry as Cleveland notably acquired All-Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants earlier in the week.