The fall from grace for former Texas A&M star and Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel several years ago was well-documented, but you probably did not fathom just how dark things got in his life.

In his Netflix documentary Untold: Johnny Football, which is set to premiere on Aug. 8, Manziel reveals that he attempted suicide after being released in March 2016.

“I had planned to do everything I wanted to do at that point in my life, spend as much money as I possibly could and then my plan was to take my life,” he says, via USA Today's Scooby Axson. “I wanted to get as bad as humanly possible to where it made sense, and it made it seem like an excuse and an out for me.”

Manziel received treatment in a rehabilitation facility during the 2015 offseason, but resisted further help in his personal life. He purchased a gun and tried to escape his pain by going on a “$5 million bender.” The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner was prepared to take his own life, when his gun malfunctioned.

“Still to this day, don’t know what happened,” the 30-year-old said. “But the gun just clicked on me.”

Since being given a second chance, following the absolute lowest point of his life, Johnny Manziel has moved forward. He played in the Fan Controlled Football league last spring.

Many found his actions inexcusable. Others viewed him as a punchline. However the No. 22 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft was perceived, he was clearly struggling to navigate around the challenges and scrutiny.

His suicide attempt really brings to focus how lonely it can be in the limelight. It will be hard to see Manziel's journey the same way again, but hopefully Browns fans can leave this documentary with more clarity.